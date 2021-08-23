Biondo Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,549 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,437 shares during the period. Atlassian comprises 1.3% of Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $7,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Atlassian during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Atlassian during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Atlassian by 67.2% during the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Atlassian by 127.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Atlassian by 523.9% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

TEAM has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $259.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.53.

Shares of Atlassian stock traded up $6.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $352.49. 903,893 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,345,811. The company has a fifty day moving average of $286.29. The stock has a market cap of $48.40 billion, a PE ratio of -125.91, a PEG ratio of 59.16 and a beta of 0.84. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 12 month low of $164.16 and a 12 month high of $353.62.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $559.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.61 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 33.33% and a positive return on equity of 10.09%. Analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include JIRA software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

