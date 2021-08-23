Biondo Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.02 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,747 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter worth $1,588,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter worth $453,000. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 20.3% in the first quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 17,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after buying an additional 2,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 248.4% in the first quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 22,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,206,000 after buying an additional 16,138 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:RSP traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $154.52. 1,745,173 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,621,431. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $103.48 and a twelve month high of $155.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $151.67.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Read More: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.