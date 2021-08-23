Biondo Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 36,725 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,107,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the first quarter valued at $2,869,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the first quarter valued at $5,346,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 19.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 28,650 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,207,000 after buying an additional 4,712 shares during the period. Spence Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 0.8% during the second quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 93,373 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $15,527,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its position in Teladoc Health by 11.9% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 73,681 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $12,252,000 after purchasing an additional 7,855 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

TDOC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $330.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus downgraded Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $300.00 to $264.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.12.

In other news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.34, for a total value of $1,533,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,970 shares in the company, valued at $71,451,839.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 3,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.40, for a total value of $579,597.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 92,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,609,051.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,788 shares of company stock valued at $5,487,815. 6.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TDOC traded up $4.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $144.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,158,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,159,139. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.74 and a 12-month high of $308.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.02 billion, a PE ratio of -25.68 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $153.30.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.27). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 46.86%. The firm had revenue of $503.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.