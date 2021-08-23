Biondo Investment Advisors LLC Sells 365 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 48,122 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $5,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 30,087,626 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,287,675,000 after buying an additional 416,103 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,158,097 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,087,833,000 after buying an additional 437,321 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 14,089,525 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,539,562,000 after buying an additional 106,466 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 14,048,204 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,535,047,000 after buying an additional 245,298 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,585,346 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,265,931,000 after buying an additional 6,350,284 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.52 during trading on Monday, hitting $115.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,946,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,971,272. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.69. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $77.25 and a 12 month high of $126.32. The firm has a market cap of $135.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.89.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $44,110,527.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $17,685,661.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SBUX. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.12.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

