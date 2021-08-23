Biondo Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 36,725 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,107,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 14,424,180 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,621,595,000 after buying an additional 6,591,848 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,417,244 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,399,704,000 after buying an additional 478,165 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,107,141 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,015,556,000 after buying an additional 1,323,274 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,445,562 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $807,981,000 after buying an additional 1,621,495 shares during the period. Finally, Discovery Value Fund raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 2,313,347 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $420,451,000 after buying an additional 195,208 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.05, for a total value of $87,633.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,683,733.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.07, for a total value of $300,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,824,684.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,788 shares of company stock worth $5,487,815. 6.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TDOC shares. Argus lowered Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Teladoc Health from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Teladoc Health from $300.00 to $264.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.12.

TDOC stock traded up $4.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $144.55. 2,158,795 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,159,139. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.74 and a 12 month high of $308.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $153.30. The company has a market capitalization of $23.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.68 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.27). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 46.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $503.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. Teladoc Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

