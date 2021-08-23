Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) Trading Down 2.8%

Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS) shares dropped 2.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.44 and last traded at $15.44. Approximately 1,140 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 193,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.89.

BVS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Bioventus in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bioventus from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Bioventus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

The stock has a market cap of $882.30 million and a P/E ratio of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.46.

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Sell-side analysts predict that Bioventus Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BVS. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Bioventus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bioventus in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Bioventus in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Bioventus in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Bioventus in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.59% of the company’s stock.

Bioventus Inc a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinically treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company provides osteoarthritic joint pain treatment and joint preservation products, including Durolane, a single injection therapy; GELSYN-3, a three injection therapy; and SUPARTZ FX, a five injection therapy.

