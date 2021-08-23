Birdchain Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $164,784.00 (BIRD)

Birdchain (CURRENCY:BIRD) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 23rd. One Birdchain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Birdchain has a total market cap of $558,772.81 and approximately $164,784.00 worth of Birdchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Birdchain has traded 20.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.61 or 0.00057654 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002015 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003265 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00015735 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002017 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.30 or 0.00050984 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $408.07 or 0.00822329 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002078 BTC.

About Birdchain

BIRD is a coin. Birdchain’s total supply is 287,504,829 coins and its circulating supply is 279,774,089 coins. Birdchain’s official message board is medium.com/@birdchain_io . Birdchain’s official Twitter account is @birdchain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Birdchain is www.birdchainapp.com . The Reddit community for Birdchain is /r/birdchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Birdchain is an incentivized App built for sharing economy era. It revolves around 2 key features: a decentralized A2P SMS service, an easy-to-use, high engagement, marketing & content platform. These features are designed to serve all brand sizes – from the lone wolf looking for the very first follower – to the moon-landing. “

Buying and Selling Birdchain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Birdchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Birdchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Birdchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

