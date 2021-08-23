Bitcoinus (BITS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3,477.40

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 23rd. In the last seven days, Bitcoinus has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. Bitcoinus has a total market capitalization of $3,477.40 and approximately $540.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoinus coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,172.00 or 1.00446909 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.08 or 0.00044203 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00007176 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.72 or 0.00073514 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001025 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00009800 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 39% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00009167 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002041 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bitcoinus Coin Profile

Bitcoinus (CRYPTO:BITS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 359,294,347,067 coins and its circulating supply is 347,574,541,555 coins. Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com/blog . Bitcoinus’ official website is www.bitcoinus.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitstarCoin is a Scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid. The PoW phase lasts for 21 days and then the PoS staking begins at 35% for Y1 – dropping to 1% in yr 5. The difficulty retargets every block and the block time is set to 30 seconds allowing for a two minute transaction confirmation. “

Bitcoinus Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoinus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoinus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoinus using one of the exchanges listed above.

