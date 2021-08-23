BitcoinZ Price Tops $0.0003 on Exchanges (BTCZ)

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded 17.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. In the last seven days, BitcoinZ has traded down 20.9% against the U.S. dollar. One BitcoinZ coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. BitcoinZ has a total market cap of $3.29 million and approximately $3,011.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BitcoinZ alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $162.96 or 0.00330810 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.42 or 0.00144986 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $77.49 or 0.00157295 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00008906 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002062 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 222.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000035 BTC.

BitcoinZ Coin Profile

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 9,502,646,866 coins. BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitcoinZ’s official website is btcz.rocks . The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitcoinZ’s official message board is info.btcz.rocks

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing. Facebook Instagram Youtube Pinterest “

Buying and Selling BitcoinZ

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinZ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitcoinZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitcoinZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitcoinZ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.