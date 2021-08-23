BitDAO 24 Hour Volume Hits $14.35 Million (BIT)

BitDAO (CURRENCY:BIT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 23rd. During the last week, BitDAO has traded flat against the dollar. One BitDAO coin can now be bought for about $1.62 or 0.00003228 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BitDAO has a market capitalization of $356.29 million and $14.35 million worth of BitDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001994 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002549 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.75 or 0.00055301 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.39 or 0.00130334 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.05 or 0.00159544 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003664 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50,164.07 or 0.99982194 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $496.32 or 0.00989213 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,262.04 or 0.06501578 BTC.

About BitDAO

BitDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 220,000,999 coins. BitDAO’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitDAO is https://reddit.com/r/BitDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “BitRewards is a blockchain loyalty platform and ecosystem that enables retailers to reward their customers' purchases, friends' invited and other configurable actions with crypto-currency. BIT is the ERC20 token used for rewards within the BitRewards platform. “

Buying and Selling BitDAO

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

