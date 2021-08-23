BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) PT Raised to $59.00 at Citigroup

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) had its target price lifted by Citigroup from $50.00 to $59.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. increased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a d rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.95.

Shares of BJ stock opened at $56.90 on Friday. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a one year low of $36.07 and a one year high of $57.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 161.94%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, SVP Graham Luce sold 4,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total transaction of $202,246.98. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,875,539.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total transaction of $261,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 120,977 shares in the company, valued at $6,323,467.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,273 shares of company stock worth $3,404,516 over the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.4% during the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 61,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 4.6% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.2% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 18.1% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

