BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Stock Price Down 3.3%

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) fell 3.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $55.00 and last traded at $55.00. 4,672 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,686,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.90.

A number of brokerages have commented on BJ. Citigroup boosted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. MKM Partners boosted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. boosted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. TheStreet raised BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.32.

The firm has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 161.94% and a net margin of 2.62%. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Graham Luce sold 9,119 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total value of $478,473.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Kessler sold 32,813 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total value of $1,555,336.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,180,007.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,273 shares of company stock worth $3,404,516 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P raised its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 61,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,753,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

