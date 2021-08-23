BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Trading Down 3.3%

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)’s stock price traded down 3.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $55.00 and last traded at $55.00. 4,672 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,686,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.90.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson boosted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, boosted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BJ’s Wholesale Club presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.32.
The firm has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.15.
In other news, SVP Graham Luce sold 9,119 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total value of $478,473.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Kessler sold 32,813 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total value of $1,555,336.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,180,007.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,273 shares of company stock worth $3,404,516 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P raised its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 61,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,753,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter.
About BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ)
BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.
