BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust (LON:BRGE) Sets New 52-Week High at $686.00

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc (LON:BRGE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 686 ($8.96) and last traded at GBX 684.44 ($8.94), with a volume of 38976 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 678 ($8.86).

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 651.45. The company has a market cap of £638.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

About BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust (LON:BRGE)

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

