BlackWall Limited (ASX:BWF) Raises Dividend to $0.03 Per Share

BlackWall Limited (ASX:BWF) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, August 18th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.026 per share on Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. This is a boost from BlackWall’s previous final dividend of $0.02.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a current ratio of 4.78.

BlackWall Company Profile

BlackWall Limited (ASX:BWF), formerly BlackWall Property Funds Limited, conducts vertically integrated property funds management business. The firm manages, develops and finance income-producing real estate on behalf of retail, high net worth and institutional property investors. It operates two wholly-owned subsidiaries, Blackwall Property Funds and WOTSO.

