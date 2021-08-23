Blue Chip Partners Inc. Decreases Stock Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Blue Chip Partners Inc. reduced its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 24.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 774 shares during the quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of International Paper by 15.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,153,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,495,508,000 after purchasing an additional 6,109,887 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of International Paper by 40.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,488,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $404,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147,254 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in International Paper by 229.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,163,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,926,000 after buying an additional 810,665 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in International Paper by 16.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,852,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $262,368,000 after buying an additional 684,543 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Republic International Corp bought a new stake in International Paper during the second quarter valued at $39,852,000. 77.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered International Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on International Paper from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Stephens raised International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on International Paper from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on International Paper from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.17.

IP stock opened at $58.76 on Monday. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $34.81 and a fifty-two week high of $65.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $22.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 1.04.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. International Paper had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 5.33%. Research analysts forecast that International Paper will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.21%.

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

