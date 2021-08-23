BMO Capital Markets Lowers Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) to Market Perform

BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

LUNMF has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Lundin Mining from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Lundin Mining from C$17.00 to C$15.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. CIBC reduced their price target on Lundin Mining from C$17.00 to C$14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Lundin Mining from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Lundin Mining from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.04.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS LUNMF opened at $7.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.98. Lundin Mining has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $13.11.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 23.50%. The firm had revenue of $872.32 million during the quarter.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

Recommended Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.