BMO Capital Markets Lowers Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) to Market Perform

BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has C$14.50 target price on the mining company’s stock, down from their previous target price of C$16.00.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on LUN. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$14.00 to C$13.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.30 to C$12.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Lundin Mining from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$14.26.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

TSE LUN opened at C$9.69 on Thursday. Lundin Mining has a 52 week low of C$6.68 and a 52 week high of C$16.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The company has a market cap of C$7.14 billion and a PE ratio of 9.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$11.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a positive change from Lundin Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio is 14.90%.

In other news, Director Donald Kinloch Charter bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$13.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$195,018.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 57,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$746,580.91. Also, Senior Officer Peter Thomas Rockandel sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.17, for a total transaction of C$279,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at C$502,650.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

Featured Article: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.