BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Boosts Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 753 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $753,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 41,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,085,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 813 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SPGI. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on S&P Global from $443.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on S&P Global from $476.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $454.33.

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $437.52 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $418.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.98, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.95. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $303.50 and a 1-year high of $446.29.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 347.40% and a net margin of 31.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.35%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

