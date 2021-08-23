BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Invests $271,000 in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Charter Communications during the first quarter valued at about $2,466,000. Banco Santander S.A. raised its stake in Charter Communications by 32.1% in the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 10,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,768,000 after buying an additional 2,668 shares during the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Charter Communications by 15.5% in the first quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 32,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,207,000 after buying an additional 4,403 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in Charter Communications by 2.8% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 9,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,946,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 3.5% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 7,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,871,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

CHTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Charter Communications from $575.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $788.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 12th. Benchmark raised their target price on Charter Communications from $820.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Charter Communications from $660.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, raised their price objective on Charter Communications from $708.00 to $724.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $798.57.

In other news, COO John Bickham sold 14,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.13, for a total transaction of $9,849,428.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.94, for a total transaction of $5,548,874.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CHTR stock opened at $794.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $145.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.04, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $572.46 and a 1 year high of $799.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $733.37.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 20.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

