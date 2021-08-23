Bonpay (BON) Trading Down 53.9% Over Last Week

Bonpay (CURRENCY:BON) traded 55.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 23rd. One Bonpay coin can currently be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bonpay has a total market cap of $16,881.11 and approximately $4.00 worth of Bonpay was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bonpay has traded 53.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.56 or 0.00057269 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002005 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003234 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00014974 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002007 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.31 or 0.00050747 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $405.08 or 0.00812263 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.10 or 0.00102461 BTC.

Bonpay Profile

Bonpay (CRYPTO:BON) is a coin. Its launch date was December 5th, 2017. Bonpay’s total supply is 21,745,688 coins and its circulating supply is 11,290,301 coins. The official message board for Bonpay is medium.com/@bonpay . Bonpay’s official Twitter account is @Bonpay_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bonpay is bonpay.com . The Reddit community for Bonpay is /r/Bonpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bonpay is a full-fledged Blockchain service, including a wide range of solutions, from Bitcoin storage to plastic or virtual card. BON is an Ethereum-based token that provides token holders with incentive rewards and cashback bonuses. “

Buying and Selling Bonpay

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bonpay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bonpay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bonpay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

