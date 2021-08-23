BOSAGORA (BOA) Price Hits $0.14 on Top Exchanges

BOSAGORA (CURRENCY:BOA) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. BOSAGORA has a market capitalization of $41.07 million and $1.21 million worth of BOSAGORA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BOSAGORA has traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar. One BOSAGORA coin can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000274 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.54 or 0.00057810 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002026 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003245 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00016093 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002028 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.17 or 0.00050981 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $407.36 or 0.00825094 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002043 BTC.

BOSAGORA Profile

BOSAGORA is a coin. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2019. BOSAGORA’s total supply is 450,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 303,595,031 coins. BOSAGORA’s official Twitter account is @BOSAGORA1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . BOSAGORA’s official message board is medium.com/bosagora . The official website for BOSAGORA is www.bosagora.io

According to CryptoCompare, “BOSAGORA focuses on establishing a decentralized blockchain platform that can implement a democratic decision-making process based on Trust Contracts and Congress Network. Based on Consensus Algorithm, BOSAGORA aims to develop and release an open membership program that any BOSAGORA user can participate, and decentralized node program that can be operated separately. Furthermore, it plans to develop Trust Contracts for users to experience BOSAGORA platform environment. “

