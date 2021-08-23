Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $121.96 Million

Equities research analysts expect Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) to report $121.96 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Bottomline Technologies (de)’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $122.60 million and the lowest is $121.29 million. Bottomline Technologies (de) posted sales of $112.37 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies (de) will report full-year sales of $520.02 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $519.47 million to $520.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $582.74 million, with estimates ranging from $578.60 million to $585.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Bottomline Technologies (de).

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a positive return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. The firm had revenue of $122.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bottomline Technologies (de) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

In other news, Director Nigel K. Savory sold 3,697 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total value of $152,944.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 1,407 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $52,115.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 396,516 shares in the company, valued at $14,686,952.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,057 shares of company stock worth $961,364 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 29,310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 6.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 0.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 118,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,368,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 0.9% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 50,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 7.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EPAY opened at $41.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.83. Bottomline Technologies has a twelve month low of $36.05 and a twelve month high of $55.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -109.47 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Bottomline Technologies (de) Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

