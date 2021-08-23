Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) Stock Position Lessened by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) by 23.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,604 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 7,203 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.06% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics worth $90,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 17.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 478,258 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after buying an additional 72,335 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 105.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 805,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after buying an additional 413,021 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 43.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 4,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 123,624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after buying an additional 17,040 shares in the last quarter. 22.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BCLI stock opened at $3.28 on Monday. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.92 and a fifty-two week high of $17.95. The company has a market capitalization of $119.13 million, a PE ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 0.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.66.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.07. Research analysts expect that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company holds rights to develop and commercialize its NurOwn technology that utilizes cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.

