Brenda I. Morris Sells 3,000 Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Stock

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Director Brenda I. Morris sold 3,000 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.92, for a total value of $245,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

BOOT stock opened at $82.82 on Monday. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.87 and a 52-week high of $93.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 2.94.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.34. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $306.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 107.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Boot Barn by 409.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Boot Barn in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boot Barn by 45.3% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Boot Barn in the second quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Boot Barn in the second quarter valued at about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BOOT shares. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Boot Barn from $68.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $84.10 target price (down from $90.00) on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Pivotal Research increased their target price on Boot Barn from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Boot Barn from $60.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boot Barn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.55.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

