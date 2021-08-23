Brinker Capital Investments LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 615,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,252 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $28,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after buying an additional 2,977 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 99.9% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 78.0% in the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 5,274 shares during the last quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter worth $4,940,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 185.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 58,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,668,000 after acquiring an additional 37,914 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $45.79. The company had a trading volume of 3,493,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,572,386. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $44.06 and a one year high of $46.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.96.

