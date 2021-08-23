Brinker Capital Investments LLC Grows Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 136,023 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,873 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up 0.6% of Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $47,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 900 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 8.6% during the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 11,086 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,855,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 11.1% during the second quarter. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in Facebook by 65.5% in the second quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 13,111 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,559,000 after purchasing an additional 5,191 shares during the last quarter. 60.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on FB shares. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 price objective (up previously from $335.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Facebook from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.85.

NASDAQ FB traded up $3.98 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $363.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,885,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,919,689. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.13 and a twelve month high of $377.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $351.80.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. Equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.66, for a total value of $28,806,618.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 10,145 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.00, for a total value of $3,357,995.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 25,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,292,212. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,546,923 shares of company stock valued at $883,691,385 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Read More: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.