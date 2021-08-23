Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) is KLCM Advisors Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

KLCM Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 5.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 305,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,287 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises approximately 4.5% of KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $20,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $6,674,312.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BMY. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.83.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $68.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,268,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,743,369. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $153.19 billion, a PE ratio of -30.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.41. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $56.75 and a 12 month high of $69.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.44% and a positive return on equity of 37.76%. Equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 30.43%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

