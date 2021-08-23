Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Community Bank N.A.

Community Bank N.A. cut its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 209,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 552 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises approximately 1.7% of Community Bank N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $14,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 176,410,048 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,136,766,000 after buying an additional 2,079,793 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,602,949 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,178,362,000 after buying an additional 575,652 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 30,252,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,908,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,978 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,468,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,229,043,000 after purchasing an additional 4,786,073 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,563,016 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $854,199,000 after purchasing an additional 332,418 shares during the period. 66.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $68.94. The company had a trading volume of 7,268,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,743,369. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.38. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $56.75 and a fifty-two week high of $69.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.44% and a positive return on equity of 37.76%. As a group, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 30.43%.

BMY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.83.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $6,674,312.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

