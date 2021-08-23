Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Holdings Raised by Altavista Wealth Management Inc.

Altavista Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,190 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises about 1.0% of Altavista Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Altavista Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Broadcom by 588.9% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its stake in Broadcom by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 9,851 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,697,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Broadcom by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 852 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,514 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO traded up $10.06 on Monday, reaching $485.23. 42,256 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,857,176. The firm has a market cap of $199.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.21. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $331.14 and a 12 month high of $495.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $476.27.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.43 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.39% and a net margin of 19.11%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.05%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Broadcom from $538.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $528.00 target price (up previously from $500.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, June 4th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Broadcom from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $495.84.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total value of $246,842.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

