Brokerages Anticipate comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $91.69 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) to announce sales of $91.69 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for comScore’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $92.60 million and the lowest is $90.79 million. comScore reported sales of $87.95 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that comScore will report full year sales of $367.32 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $367.00 million to $367.64 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $385.74 million, with estimates ranging from $382.27 million to $389.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for comScore.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.10). comScore had a negative net margin of 22.52% and a negative return on equity of 34.08%.

SCOR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of comScore from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of comScore in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of comScore from $6.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

comScore stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.65. The company had a trading volume of 11,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,209. comScore has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $5.25. The firm has a market cap of $299.92 million, a P/E ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.16.

In related news, insider William Paul Livek purchased 25,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.40 per share, with a total value of $86,261.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,019,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,466,412.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brent David Rosenthal purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.25 per share, with a total value of $48,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 140,371 shares of company stock valued at $532,011 in the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in comScore in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in comScore in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Excalibur Management Corp bought a new stake in comScore in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of comScore during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of comScore during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. 66.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

comScore Company Profile

comScore, Inc engages in the provision of products and services to media, advertising, and marketing industries. The firm offers market and audience analytics, ad optimization, planning tools, and business facilitation services. The company was founded by Magid M. Abraham and Gian Mark Fulgoni in August 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

