Brokerages Anticipate EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) to Post $2.22 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) to post earnings per share of $2.22 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for EPAM Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.19 and the highest is $2.30. EPAM Systems posted earnings per share of $1.65 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that EPAM Systems will report full-year earnings of $8.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.14 to $8.66. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $10.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.99 to $11.58. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow EPAM Systems.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $881.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $861.36 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share.

EPAM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $455.00 to $670.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $521.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $567.00.

Shares of EPAM stock opened at $630.11 on Friday. EPAM Systems has a twelve month low of $301.67 and a twelve month high of $634.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $550.60. The company has a market cap of $35.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.36.

In related news, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.43, for a total value of $673,037.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,013,457.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $608.00, for a total transaction of $390,944.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,331 shares of company stock worth $15,769,314. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPAM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 177,371 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $63,561,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 562.5% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the first quarter worth about $1,745,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 2.4% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,215 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,655,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new position in EPAM Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. 83.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

