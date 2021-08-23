Brokerages Anticipate FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $335.72 Million

Analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) will announce $335.72 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for FS KKR Capital’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $352.84 million and the lowest is $326.64 million. FS KKR Capital posted sales of $147.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 128.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FS KKR Capital will report full year sales of $1.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.07 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow FS KKR Capital.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 212.44% and a return on equity of 8.39%.

FSK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.10.

In other news, CEO Michael C. Forman bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.98 per share, for a total transaction of $229,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Todd C. Builione bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.11 per share, for a total transaction of $115,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 17,100 shares of company stock valued at $393,202. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. increased its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 141.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 11,851,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,922,000 after purchasing an additional 6,949,129 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 192.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,577,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,972,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670,988 shares during the period. Beach Point Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 3,923,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,932 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 125.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,904,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,336,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.36% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.72. The stock had a trading volume of 69,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,007. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.65. FS KKR Capital has a twelve month low of $14.22 and a twelve month high of $23.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is presently 87.27%.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

