Brokerages Anticipate Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) to Post -$0.10 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Helix Energy Solutions Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the highest is ($0.09). Helix Energy Solutions Group reported earnings per share of $0.10 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.35). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.14). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Helix Energy Solutions Group.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). Helix Energy Solutions Group had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 0.17%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America lowered shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $5.30 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Helix Energy Solutions Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.33.

In other Helix Energy Solutions Group news, COO Scott Andrew Sparks sold 34,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total value of $207,506.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 8.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,701,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $124,746,000 after buying an additional 1,914,518 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,003,675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $85,670,000 after buying an additional 235,478 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 21.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,838,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,886,000 after buying an additional 1,936,876 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,102,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,976,000 after buying an additional 223,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 142.9% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,227,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,977,000 after buying an additional 4,839,992 shares in the last quarter. 84.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.65. 37,032 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,093,323. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.86. The stock has a market cap of $550.40 million, a PE ratio of 45.26 and a beta of 3.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $6.76.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.

