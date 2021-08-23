Brokerages Anticipate Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) to Post $0.05 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) will report earnings per share of $0.05 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Materialise’s earnings. Materialise posted earnings of ($0.01) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 600%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Materialise will report full year earnings of $0.08 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.05 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Materialise.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $60.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.37 million. Materialise had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a positive return on equity of 0.85%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Materialise in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Materialise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

Shares of MTLS stock opened at $20.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -289.24 and a beta of 0.55. Materialise has a twelve month low of $18.52 and a twelve month high of $87.40.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Materialise during the first quarter worth about $87,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Materialise during the first quarter worth about $138,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Materialise during the first quarter worth about $191,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Materialise during the second quarter worth about $195,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Materialise by 17.2% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,732 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.44% of the company’s stock.

Materialise Company Profile

Materialise NV engages in the provision of additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services. It operates through the following business segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment develops and delivers additive manufacturing software solutions and related services.

