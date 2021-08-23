Brokerages Anticipate Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $51.67 Million

Equities analysts predict that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) will post sales of $51.67 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $50.84 million and the highest is $52.50 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial reported sales of $52.36 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will report full year sales of $205.36 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $203.31 million to $207.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $211.82 million, with estimates ranging from $208.14 million to $215.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Peapack-Gladstone Financial.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.11. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 19.48%.

PGC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet raised Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Kennedy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total value of $162,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Todd Poland purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.31 per share, with a total value of $32,310.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $491,200. Insiders own 5.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 24.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 60.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 93,066.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 5,584 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 13.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the second quarter worth about $247,000. 64.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PGC traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.05. 20,638 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,395. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.71. The company has a market capitalization of $622.33 million, a P/E ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a 12-month low of $14.38 and a 12-month high of $33.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s payout ratio is 14.60%.

About Peapack-Gladstone Financial

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services to businesses, non-profits and consumer. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Peapack Private. The Banking segment provides commercial, commercial real estate, multifamily, residential and consumer lending activities; deposit generation; operation of ATMs; telephone and internet banking services; merchant credit card services; and customer support and sales.

