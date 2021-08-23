Brokerages Anticipate Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Will Announce Earnings of $2.21 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) will announce earnings of $2.21 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Rockwell Automation’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.07 to $2.34. Rockwell Automation reported earnings per share of $1.87 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will report full year earnings of $9.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.18 to $9.45. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $10.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.87 to $10.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Rockwell Automation.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.22. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 53.06%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $275.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $286.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $283.25.

NYSE:ROK traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $315.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,744. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $296.82. Rockwell Automation has a 52 week low of $206.57 and a 52 week high of $320.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 55.73%.

In other news, SVP Francis Wlodarczyk sold 3,400 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.52, for a total value of $909,568.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,772,309.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 2,500 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.28, for a total transaction of $778,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,037,496.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,278 shares of company stock worth $7,095,174. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 191.1% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rockwell Automation (ROK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.