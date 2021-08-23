Brokerages Anticipate Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $57.03 Million

Analysts forecast that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) will announce sales of $57.03 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Tactile Systems Technology’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $58.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $56.50 million. Tactile Systems Technology posted sales of $49.09 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology will report full year sales of $220.66 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $220.06 million to $221.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $269.04 million, with estimates ranging from $265.01 million to $275.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Tactile Systems Technology.

Get Tactile Systems Technology alerts:

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $51.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.77 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 9.90%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 14th.

NASDAQ:TCMD traded up $1.78 on Monday, hitting $42.61. The company had a trading volume of 67,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,203. The stock has a market cap of $842.91 million, a PE ratio of 62.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.84. Tactile Systems Technology has a 52 week low of $30.31 and a 52 week high of $64.53.

In other news, CEO Daniel L. Reuvers sold 1,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $45,825.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $977,174.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William W. Burke sold 6,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $371,855.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 23.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 515,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,812,000 after purchasing an additional 99,027 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 113.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 7,704 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 1.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 115,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 97,516.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 5,851 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 2,049.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 213,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,110,000 after buying an additional 203,707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

About Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc is a medical technology company. It develops and provides innovative medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The company focus on advancing the standard of care in treating chronic diseases in the home setting to improve patient outcomes and quality of life and help control rising healthcare expenditures.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tactile Systems Technology (TCMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tactile Systems Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tactile Systems Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.