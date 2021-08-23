Brokerages Anticipate The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Will Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) to post $0.19 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for The Wendy’s’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.17. The Wendy’s also posted earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that The Wendy’s will report full-year earnings of $0.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.84. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.98. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover The Wendy’s.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 34.83%.

Several research firms have issued reports on WEN. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of The Wendy’s from $27.00 to $28.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Evercore ISI raised shares of The Wendy’s from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of The Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Wendy’s from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Wendy’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.88.

Shares of NASDAQ WEN opened at $23.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.28, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.94. The Wendy’s has a 1 year low of $18.86 and a 1 year high of $29.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.18%.

In related news, insider Kurt A. Kane sold 153,886 shares of The Wendy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total value of $4,238,020.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 256,038 shares in the company, valued at $7,051,286.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gunther Plosch sold 142,039 shares of The Wendy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total transaction of $3,876,244.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 115,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,146,018.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 945,551 shares of company stock valued at $25,472,271. Insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEN. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in The Wendy’s by 184.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,562 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Wendy’s in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Wendy’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Wendy’s in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Wendy’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. 69.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

