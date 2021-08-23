Brokerages Anticipate Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Will Announce Earnings of $1.77 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) will report earnings of $1.77 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Vista Outdoor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.80. Vista Outdoor reported earnings of $1.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 60.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vista Outdoor will report full year earnings of $6.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.90 to $6.28. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.27 to $5.33. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Vista Outdoor.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $662.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.89 million. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 42.35%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VSTO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Aegis boosted their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Vista Outdoor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.64.

In other news, Director Tig H. Krekel sold 6,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total transaction of $296,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,953 shares in the company, valued at $391,693.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 8,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total transaction of $389,189.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,957 shares in the company, valued at $3,346,090.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vista Outdoor during the first quarter worth about $16,609,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vista Outdoor by 491.1% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 489,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,637,000 after buying an additional 406,393 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Vista Outdoor by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,205,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,215,000 after buying an additional 367,144 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vista Outdoor by 97.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 550,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,478,000 after buying an additional 272,068 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vista Outdoor by 70.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 563,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,082,000 after buying an additional 233,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor stock opened at $40.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.94. Vista Outdoor has a 12-month low of $17.07 and a 12-month high of $47.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

About Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

