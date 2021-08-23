Brokerages Expect Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.79 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) will post ($0.79) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Hawaiian’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.50) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.97). Hawaiian reported earnings of ($3.76) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 79%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hawaiian will report full year earnings of ($6.46) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.06) to ($5.82). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Hawaiian.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.79) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $410.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.32 million. Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 39.88% and a negative return on equity of 96.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 584.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.81) earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on HA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Hawaiian from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Hawaiian in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Hawaiian from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Hawaiian to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.13.

Shares of NASDAQ HA traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.96. 25,812 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,031,089. Hawaiian has a twelve month low of $12.15 and a twelve month high of $31.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.18. The company has a market capitalization of $970.90 million, a PE ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 2.36.

In other news, Director William S. Swelbar sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total value of $103,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,461 shares in the company, valued at $660,712.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shannon Lei Okinaka sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 111,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,353,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $228,450. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hawaiian during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 70.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It offers cargo handling and passenger flights between the Hawaiian Islands and its neighbor island routes through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc The company was founded on January 30, 1929 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

