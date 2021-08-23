Brokerages Expect Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) to Announce $3.19 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $3.19 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Penske Automotive Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.36 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.28. Penske Automotive Group posted earnings of $2.87 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group will report full year earnings of $13.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.00 to $14.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $10.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.79 to $13.41. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Penske Automotive Group.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.42. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 3.94%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PAG shares. Bank of America upped their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Penske Automotive Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

In other news, CEO Roger S. Penske sold 20,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total value of $1,750,373.30. 44.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAG. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 471.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 376,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,173,000 after acquiring an additional 310,280 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 16.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,916,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,708,000 after acquiring an additional 264,504 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 75.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 606,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,789,000 after acquiring an additional 260,834 shares during the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,589,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 27.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 658,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,736,000 after acquiring an additional 140,591 shares during the last quarter. 33.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PAG opened at $85.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Penske Automotive Group has a 12 month low of $45.58 and a 12 month high of $93.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.11%.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

