Brokerages Expect Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Will Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) will announce $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s earnings. Tencent Music Entertainment Group reported earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will report full year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.37. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Tencent Music Entertainment Group.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share.

TME has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $23.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. lowered their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Tencent Music Entertainment Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.65.

Shares of NYSE:TME opened at $7.46 on Wednesday. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 12 month low of $7.03 and a 12 month high of $32.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.03.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 51.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 4.4% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 113.6% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 9.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 3.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.61% of the company’s stock.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

