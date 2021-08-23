Brokerages Expect The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $67.28 Million

Equities analysts expect The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) to post sales of $67.28 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Hackett Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $67.25 million and the highest is $67.30 million. The Hackett Group posted sales of $57.77 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that The Hackett Group will report full-year sales of $270.49 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $269.68 million to $271.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $285.65 million, with estimates ranging from $281.00 million to $290.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover The Hackett Group.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 17.44%.

HCKT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of The Hackett Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of The Hackett Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The Hackett Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of HCKT stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,288. The Hackett Group has a 1-year low of $11.05 and a 1-year high of $19.70. The company has a market capitalization of $586.42 million, a P/E ratio of 31.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.24%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in The Hackett Group by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 152,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,498,000 after acquiring an additional 6,743 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 146,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 10,736 shares during the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 2,634,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,172,000 after purchasing an additional 177,870 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 154,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 64,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 74,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 13,588 shares during the last quarter. 74.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hackett Group Company Profile

The Hackett Group, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology consulting services. The firm’s services include benchmarking, executive advisory, business transformation, enterprise performance management, training and advisory to global business services. It also produces digital transformation including robotic process automation and enterprise cloud application implementation.

