Brokerages Expect UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) to Announce $1.81 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) will post earnings of $1.81 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for UMB Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.88 and the lowest is $1.72. UMB Financial reported earnings of $1.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that UMB Financial will report full-year earnings of $7.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.17 to $7.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.25 to $6.73. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for UMB Financial.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.05. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 29.15%. The firm had revenue of $332.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.78 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. UMB Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

UMBF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on UMB Financial from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered UMB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on UMB Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.75.

Shares of UMBF stock traded up $0.65 on Monday, reaching $91.23. 112,172 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,489. UMB Financial has a 52 week low of $45.87 and a 52 week high of $99.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is a positive change from UMB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is presently 20.92%.

In other news, Director Alexander C. Kemper sold 2,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total value of $252,322.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,436.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander C. Kemper sold 2,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.60, for a total value of $230,043.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,030,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,387 shares of company stock valued at $892,269. Corporate insiders own 10.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in UMB Financial by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 145,535 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,437,000 after buying an additional 54,575 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in UMB Financial by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 150,566 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,902,000 after purchasing an additional 25,112 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in UMB Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $286,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in UMB Financial by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 224,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,734,000 after purchasing an additional 95,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in UMB Financial by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 22,738 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.95% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

Recommended Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UMB Financial (UMBF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.