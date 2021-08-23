Brokerages Expect Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Will Post Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) will post $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Virtu Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the highest is $0.64. Virtu Financial posted earnings per share of $0.81 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 27.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Virtu Financial will report full-year earnings of $3.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.76 to $4.05. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $2.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Virtu Financial.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $548.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.40 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 40.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share.

VIRT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.58.

In related news, major shareholder North Island Ventures, Llc sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total value of $39,225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in Virtu Financial by 15.2% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 31,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 4,121 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Virtu Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $840,000. Hahn Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Virtu Financial by 99.2% during the second quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC now owns 662,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,317,000 after purchasing an additional 330,083 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Virtu Financial by 11.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 320,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,866,000 after purchasing an additional 32,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Virtu Financial by 48,150.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. 55.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:VIRT opened at $25.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08 and a beta of -0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Virtu Financial has a fifty-two week low of $21.03 and a fifty-two week high of $32.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is 16.67%.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Virtu Financial (VIRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.