Brokerages Expect Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.79 Per Share

Posted by on Aug 23rd, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.79) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Voyager Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.86) to ($0.70). Voyager Therapeutics reported earnings of $2.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 134.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Voyager Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.75) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.03) to ($2.51). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($2.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.14) to ($1.93). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Voyager Therapeutics.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 million. Voyager Therapeutics had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 13.55%.

VYGR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Compass Point initiated coverage on Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Benchmark decreased their target price on Voyager Therapeutics from $20.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.63.

NASDAQ:VYGR opened at $2.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $109.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.99. Voyager Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.82 and a twelve month high of $12.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.64.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 2,116.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 716,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,121,000 after purchasing an additional 684,008 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 154.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 13,222 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 95.5% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 86,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 42,047 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $394,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 120.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,348,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,353,000 after purchasing an additional 736,668 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

About Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

