Brokerages Set e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Target Price at $31.88

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.88.
ELF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Monday, May 24th.
In other news, insider Kory Marchisotto sold 6,658 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total transaction of $204,600.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 67,166 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total transaction of $1,869,901.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,635 shares of company stock worth $3,134,149 in the last quarter. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
NYSE:ELF traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $29.85. 11,711 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 657,506. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 122.17 and a beta of 2.06. e.l.f. Beauty has a 1-year low of $17.32 and a 1-year high of $31.29.
e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $97.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.52 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 3.71%. The business’s revenue was up 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.
About e.l.f. Beauty
e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.
