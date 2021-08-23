Brokerages Set International Paper (NYSE:IP) Target Price at $63.17

International Paper (NYSE:IP) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.17.

IP has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of International Paper from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Stephens raised shares of International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of International Paper from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th.

Get International Paper alerts:

Shares of NYSE IP traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.57. 90,720 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,767,766. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 1.04. International Paper has a 12 month low of $34.81 and a 12 month high of $65.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. International Paper had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 16.67%. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.21%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its stake in International Paper by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 10,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. boosted its holdings in International Paper by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 18,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in International Paper by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in International Paper by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 61,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in International Paper by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Read More: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.