Brokerages Set Kaltura Inc (NASDAQ:KLTR) PT at $14.88

Kaltura Inc (NASDAQ:KLTR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.88.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Kaltura in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Kaltura in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Kaltura in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Kaltura in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Kaltura in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ KLTR traded up $0.28 on Monday, reaching $13.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 245,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,223. Kaltura has a 52 week low of $10.19 and a 52 week high of $14.00.

Kaltura Inc video experience cloud offers live, real-time and on-demand video products for enterprises of all industries, as well as specialized industry solutions, currently for educational institutions and for media and telecom companies. Kaltura Inc is based in NEW YORK.

